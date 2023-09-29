Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Watonwan County, Minnesota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Dakota County
  • Anoka County
  • Hennepin County
  • Ramsey County

    • Watonwan County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Madelia High School at New Ulm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: New Ulm, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Murray County Central High School at St. James High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Saint James, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.