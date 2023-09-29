The Minnesota Twins (85-74) visit the Colorado Rockies (58-101) to open a three-game series at Coors Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Twins are on the back of a series victory over the Athletics, and the Rockies a series split with the Dodgers.

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach (3-3, 5.42 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (11-10, 4.31 ERA) vs Blach - COL (3-3, 5.42 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins' Ryan (11-10) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.31 ERA this season with 11 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 28 games.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

The Rockies will send Blach (3-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.42 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 73 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.42 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .330 to his opponents.

Blach has registered two quality starts this year.

Blach has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year heading into this matchup.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.