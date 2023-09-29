How to Watch the Twins vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 29
Joe Ryan starts for the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Coors Field against Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 226 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
- Minnesota scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (755 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Twins rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in baseball.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB.
- Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.195).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Ryan has registered 14 quality starts this year.
- Ryan will try to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/23/2023
|Angels
|L 1-0
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Kenny Rosenberg
|9/24/2023
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Andrew Wantz
|9/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Paul Blackburn
|9/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Joey Estes
|9/28/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Ty Blach
|9/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|-
|10/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Chase Anderson
