Joe Ryan starts for the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Coors Field against Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 226 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Minnesota scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (755 total, 4.7 per game).

The Twins rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .324.

Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB.

Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.195).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Ryan has registered 14 quality starts this year.

Ryan will try to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Angels L 1-0 Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Joe Ryan Andrew Wantz 9/26/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Bailey Ober Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies - Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies - Away Kenta Maeda - 10/1/2023 Rockies - Away Bailey Ober Chase Anderson

