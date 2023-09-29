Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Olmsted County, Minnesota this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Olmsted County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Caledonia High School at Dover-Eyota High School