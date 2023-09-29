MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Friday, September 29
The MLB schedule today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
You will find information on live coverage of today's MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84) host the Miami Marlins (82-76)
The Marlins hope to get a road victory at PNC Park against the Pirates on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 24 HR, 83 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+100
|8.5
The Detroit Tigers (76-83) host the Cleveland Guardians (75-84)
The Guardians will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 30 HR, 94 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)
|CLE Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-109
|8.5
The Baltimore Orioles (100-59) host the Boston Red Sox (76-83)
The Red Sox will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-104
|7.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (88-71) play the Tampa Bay Rays (97-62)
The Rays will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.328 AVG, 21 HR, 76 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|TB Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+122
|7.5
The Atlanta Braves (103-56) play host to the Washington Nationals (69-90)
The Nationals will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 41 HR, 105 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.266 AVG, 27 HR, 85 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-286
|+233
|10.5
The Chicago White Sox (61-98) play the San Diego Padres (79-80)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Friday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.262 AVG, 21 HR, 80 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.275 AVG, 35 HR, 108 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-143
|+121
|8.5
The Kansas City Royals (54-105) take on the New York Yankees (81-78)
The Yankees will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.273 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-145
|+123
|9
The Milwaukee Brewers (90-69) take on the Chicago Cubs (82-77)
The Cubs hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.277 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.310 AVG, 26 HR, 96 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-103
|8
The Colorado Rockies (58-101) play host to the Minnesota Twins (85-74)
The Twins hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.243 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.258 AVG, 23 HR, 62 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-190
|+160
|11.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (69-90) take on the Cincinnati Reds (81-78)
The Reds will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.267 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 85 RBI)
|CIN Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+100
|9
The Los Angeles Angels (71-88) play host to the Oakland Athletics (49-110)
The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.256 AVG, 5 HR, 46 RBI)
|LAA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+123
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) host the Houston Astros (87-72)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.289 AVG, 25 HR, 75 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 29 HR, 111 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|9
The Seattle Mariners (86-73) play the Texas Rangers (89-70)
The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.280 AVG, 32 HR, 103 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 99 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+100
|7.5
The San Francisco Giants (78-81) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61)
The Dodgers will take to the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.281 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.308 AVG, 39 HR, 106 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+120
|8.5
