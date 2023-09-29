Max Kepler -- hitting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Athletics.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 43 walks while batting .258.

In 73 of 124 games this year (58.9%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).

Looking at the 124 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (18.5%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.5% of his games this season, Kepler has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.7% of his games this season (53 of 124), with two or more runs 14 times (11.3%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 65 .291 AVG .228 .357 OBP .304 .539 SLG .420 25 XBH 21 12 HR 11 34 RBI 28 50/21 K/BB 55/22 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings