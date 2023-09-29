Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Koochiching County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Koochiching County, Minnesota this week? We've got the information.
Koochiching County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
International Falls High School at Crosby-Ironton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Crosby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherry School at Littlefork-Big Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Littlefork, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
