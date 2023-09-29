The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Polanco is batting .254 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Polanco has picked up a hit in 72.2% of his 79 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Polanco has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (38.0%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (17.7%).

He has scored in 32 games this season (40.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Home Away 40 GP 38 .271 AVG .236 .347 OBP .323 .529 SLG .375 22 XBH 10 9 HR 5 29 RBI 19 44/18 K/BB 43/18 2 SB 2

