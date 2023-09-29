Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Itasca County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Itasca County, Minnesota this week, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Itasca County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Lake of the Woods High School at Bigfork High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Bigfork, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.