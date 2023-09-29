Freeborn County, Minnesota has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

    • Freeborn County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Albert Lea High School at Tri-City United

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Montogomery, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School at Alden-Conger High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Alden, MN
    • Conference: Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

