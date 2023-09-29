Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Crow Wing County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Crow Wing County, Minnesota this week, we've got you covered.
Crow Wing County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
International Falls High School at Crosby-Ironton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Crosby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria Area High School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Brainerd, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
