The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Crow Wing County, Minnesota this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Crow Wing County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

International Falls High School at Crosby-Ironton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Crosby, MN

Crosby, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria Area High School at Brainerd High School