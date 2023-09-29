Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Brown County, Minnesota this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Brown County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Madelia High School at New Ulm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: New Ulm, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at Sleepy Eye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- Conference: Tomahawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School at Pipestone Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Pipestone, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.