Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Big Stone County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Big Stone County, Minnesota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Big Stone County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Otter Tail Central Co-op - Battle Lake - Henning at Ortonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Ortonville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
