Alex Kirilloff vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 60.7% of his games this season (51 of 84), Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (11.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Kirilloff has an RBI in 25 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 32.1% of his games this year (27 of 84), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.234
|AVG
|.296
|.318
|OBP
|.373
|.416
|SLG
|.467
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|19
|37/16
|K/BB
|42/12
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.69).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 227 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Blach (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.42 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 5.42 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .330 to opposing hitters.
