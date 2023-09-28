Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Thursday at Target Field against Luis Medina, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 226 total home runs.

Minnesota's .426 slugging percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 754 (4.8 per game).

The Twins' .324 on-base percentage ranks 13th in MLB.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.198).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 2.75 ERA in 180 2/3 innings pitched, with 179 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Gray is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this game.

Gray will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 31 outings this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez José Suarez 9/23/2023 Angels L 1-0 Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Joe Ryan Andrew Wantz 9/26/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Bailey Ober Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics - Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies - Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies - Away Kenta Maeda - 10/1/2023 Rockies - Away Bailey Ober Chase Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.