In the contest between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Temple Owls on Thursday, September 28 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Golden Hurricane to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Tulsa vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulsa (-3.5) Under (55.5) Tulsa 28, Temple 23

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Hurricane have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Golden Hurricane have two wins against the spread this year.

Tulsa is winless against the spread when it has played as 3.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One Golden Hurricane game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.

Tulsa games have had an average of 58.0 points this season, 2.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Temple Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Owls based on the moneyline is 41.7%.

The Owls have compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Temple has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3.5 points or more this season (0-1).

In Owls two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Temple this season is 4.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Golden Hurricane vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulsa 22.8 32.5 29.5 36.5 16.0 28.5 Temple 19.8 26.8 24.0 23.7 7.0 36.0

