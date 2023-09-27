Player prop bet odds for Max Kepler, Esteury Ruiz and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Oakland Athletics at Target Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -164) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (11-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 32nd start of the season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 20 quality starts.

Lopez has 22 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 20th, 1.149 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fifth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Sep. 22 6.0 5 3 3 7 1 at White Sox Sep. 16 5.0 8 5 5 8 0 vs. Mets Sep. 10 8.0 2 0 0 14 0 at Guardians Sep. 4 6.0 8 1 1 3 3 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 6.0 8 3 3 5 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 107 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 43 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .251/.324/.472 slash line so far this season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Sep. 22 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 19 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has collected 111 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 63 stolen bases.

He's slashed .255/.308/.349 on the year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Tigers Sep. 23 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 22 1-for-1 0 0 2 1 2 vs. Tigers Sep. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has collected 109 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .245/.328/.485 on the season.

Rooker takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

