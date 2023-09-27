How to Watch the Twins vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins will play Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank fifth-best in MLB play with 224 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .425 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
- The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Minnesota is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (748 total).
- The Twins are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in baseball.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.198).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 32nd of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.65 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Lopez is trying to secure his 21st quality start of the season.
- Lopez will aim to go five or more innings for his 23rd straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.
- In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Reds
|W 5-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Greene
|9/22/2023
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|José Suarez
|9/23/2023
|Angels
|L 1-0
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Kenny Rosenberg
|9/24/2023
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Andrew Wantz
|9/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Paul Blackburn
|9/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Joey Estes
|9/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Ty Blach
|9/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|-
|10/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Chase Anderson
