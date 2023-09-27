Wednesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (84-73) and the Oakland Athletics (48-109) facing off at Target Field (on September 27) at 7:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Twins.

The Twins will call on Pablo Lopez (11-8) against the Athletics and Joey Estes (0-1).

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 106 games this season and won 64 (60.4%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 4-1 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 748 (4.8 per game).

The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule