MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, September 27
There is a lot to be excited about on today's MLB schedule, including the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Atlanta Braves.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know regarding today's MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Chicago White Sox (60-97) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74)
The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.261 AVG, 20 HR, 78 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 73 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-174
|+146
|9.5
The New York Mets (71-85) play the Miami Marlins (81-75)
The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.250 AVG, 27 HR, 90 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-130
|+110
|7.5
The Cleveland Guardians (74-84) take on the Cincinnati Reds (81-77)
The Reds will hit the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 84 RBI)
|CLE Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-130
|+110
|7.5
The Boston Red Sox (76-81) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (96-62)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.328 AVG, 21 HR, 76 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+105
|8
The Baltimore Orioles (98-59) play the Washington Nationals (69-89)
The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.268 AVG, 27 HR, 85 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-248
|+205
|8
The Detroit Tigers (74-83) play the Kansas City Royals (54-103)
The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)
|DET Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-206
|+172
|7.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83)
The Pirates will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Trea Turner (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 76 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.267 AVG, 24 HR, 83 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|8
The Toronto Blue Jays (87-70) face the New York Yankees (80-77)
The Yankees will hit the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-110
|-110
|7
The Atlanta Braves (101-56) host the Chicago Cubs (82-75)
The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 41 HR, 103 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.309 AVG, 26 HR, 96 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-157
|+134
|10
The Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (69-88)
The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.275 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.267 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-140
|+119
|8
The New York Mets (71-85) take on the Miami Marlins (81-75)
The Marlins will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET. Click here to read more about this game
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.250 AVG, 27 HR, 90 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)
The Minnesota Twins (84-73) play host to the Oakland Athletics (48-109)
The Athletics will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.251 AVG, 23 HR, 62 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.255 AVG, 5 HR, 46 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-274
|+222
|8.5
The Colorado Rockies (57-100) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.243 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 39 HR, 105 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-211
|+174
|12
The Los Angeles Angels (71-87) play host to the Texas Rangers (88-69)
The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.262 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 28 HR, 98 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-167
|+143
|9
The Seattle Mariners (85-72) face the Houston Astros (86-72)
The Astros will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.282 AVG, 31 HR, 102 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.283 AVG, 29 HR, 110 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-123
|+103
|8
The San Francisco Giants (78-80) face the San Diego Padres (78-80)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.284 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.276 AVG, 35 HR, 108 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-110
|-109
|8.5
