On Wednesday, Alex Kirilloff (.563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Estes. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Athletics.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Joey Estes

Joey Estes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

In 61.4% of his games this season (51 of 83), Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (21.7%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (12.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (32.5%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .239 AVG .296 .320 OBP .373 .425 SLG .467 13 XBH 12 6 HR 5 21 RBI 19 36/16 K/BB 42/12 1 SB 0

