Bailey Ober will take the hill for the Minnesota Twins (83-73) on Tuesday, September 26 against the Oakland Athletics (48-108), who will answer with Paul Blackburn. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+200). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (7-6, 3.66 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (4-6, 4.29 ERA)

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 63, or 60%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 6-3 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 47, or 30.9%, of the 152 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win four times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

