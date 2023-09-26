Ryan Jeffers vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ryan Jeffers (.529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Angels.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 60.5% of his 86 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (12.8%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this season (24 of 86), with two or more RBI 11 times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season (34 of 86), with two or more runs seven times (8.1%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.289
|AVG
|.254
|.377
|OBP
|.359
|.531
|SLG
|.423
|15
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|23
|46/13
|K/BB
|44/19
|1
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.50 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (204 total, 1.3 per game).
- Blackburn (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.29 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.