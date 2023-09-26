The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor (.310 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .220 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 23 walks.

In 52.2% of his games this year (60 of 115), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 15.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (31.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 54 .240 AVG .196 .287 OBP .260 .486 SLG .380 19 XBH 15 13 HR 7 30 RBI 20 68/11 K/BB 57/12 7 SB 2

