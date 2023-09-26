Matt Wallner vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Matt Wallner (.567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Angels.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .247 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
- Wallner has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 67 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.9% of them.
- In 16.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 43.3% of his games this year (29 of 67), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.269
|AVG
|.222
|.402
|OBP
|.333
|.574
|SLG
|.378
|16
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|13
|45/14
|K/BB
|30/12
|2
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 204 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (4-6) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.29 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.