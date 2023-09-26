Kyle Farmer vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .253 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Farmer enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368.
- Farmer has gotten a hit in 60 of 108 games this season (55.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (13.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 108), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.8% of his games this year, Farmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.6%.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|54
|.280
|AVG
|.229
|.351
|OBP
|.279
|.433
|SLG
|.392
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|24
|42/10
|K/BB
|43/11
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.50).
- The Athletics rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (204 total, 1.3 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.29 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .288 batting average against him.
