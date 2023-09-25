Sebastian Ofner will meet Dominic Thiem next in The Astana Open quarterfinals. Ofner's odds are the fourth-best among the field at +800 to win this event at National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena).

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 The Astana Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ofner at the 2023 The Astana Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 3

September 26 - October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Ofner's Next Match

Ofner will face Thiem in the quarterfinals on Sunday, October 1 at 8:00 AM ET, after getting past Alexander Bublik in the previous round 6-4, 6-2.

Ofner currently has odds of +100 to win his next match against Thiem. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Ofner? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Ofner Stats

Ofner beat Bublik 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday in the Round of 16.

Ofner has won one of his 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 19-10.

Ofner is 3-3 on hard courts over the past year.

In his 29 matches over the past year, across all court types, Ofner has averaged 26.2 games.

Ofner, in six matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 27.3 games per match and won 47.0% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Ofner has won 72.2% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.

On hard courts, Ofner, over the past year, has claimed 77.5% of his service games and 17.9% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.