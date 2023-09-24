One of the top pass-catchers in football last year will be featured when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Several of the best contributors for the Vikings and the Chargers will have player props on the table for this contest if you are looking to place player prop bets.

Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds

Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +600

Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +185

Joshua Kelley Touchdown Odds

Kelley Odds to Score First TD: +550

Kelley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +160

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jordan Addison - - 49.5 (-113) Kirk Cousins 293.5 (-113) 2.5 (-113) - T.J. Hockenson - - 50.5 (-113) Justin Jefferson - - 100.5 (-113) Alexander Mattison - 50.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) K.J. Osborn - - 34.5 (-113)

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gerald Everett - - 27.5 (-113) Keenan Allen - - 75.5 (-113) Mike Williams - - 65.5 (-113) Joshua Kelley - 59.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) Justin Herbert 284.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) - Josh Palmer - - 26.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.