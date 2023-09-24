The Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) hit the road to meet the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

Vikings Insights (2022)

Last year, the Vikings scored just 2.3 more points per game (24.9) than the Chargers surrendered (22.6).

The Vikings collected only 15.4 more yards per game (361.5) than the Chargers gave up per contest (346.1) last season.

Last season Minnesota rushed for 48.1 fewer yards per game (97.7) than Los Angeles allowed per contest (145.8).

Last year the Vikings had 23 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers had takeaways (24).

Vikings Home Performance (2022)

The Vikings put up 27 points per game at home (2.1 more than their overall average), and conceded 25.2 at home (0.1 more than overall).

At home, the Vikings accumulated 364.1 yards per game and gave up 393.2. That's more than they gained (361.5) and allowed (388.7) overall.

In home games, Minnesota racked up 256.1 passing yards per game and gave up 280. That's less than it gained overall (263.8), and more than it allowed (265.6).

The Vikings' average yards rushing at home (108) was higher than their overall average (97.7). And their average yards allowed at home (113.2) was lower than overall (123.1).

The Vikings converted 43.4% of third downs at home (2.2% higher than their overall average), and conceded 34.5% at home (3.6% lower than overall).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 20-17 CBS 9/14/2023 at Philadelphia L 34-28 Amazon Prime Video 9/24/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 10/1/2023 at Carolina - FOX 10/8/2023 Kansas City - CBS 10/15/2023 at Chicago - FOX

