At U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, the Minnesota Vikings meet the Los Angeles Chargers, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The Vikings should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Vikings sported the seventh-ranked offense last year (361.5 yards per game), and they were worse on defense, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, the Chargers ranked 13th in the NFL with 23 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 21st in points allowed (346.1 points allowed per contest).

Vikings vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Vikings by 1) Toss Up (54) Vikings 28, Chargers 27

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Vikings covered the spread six times last season (6-5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Minnesota games went over the point total 11 out of 17 times last season.

The over/under in this game is 54 points, 7.6 higher than the average total in Vikings games last season.

Chargers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Chargers, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 matchups with a spread last year.

The Chargers were an underdog by 1 point or more six times last season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Los Angeles games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

The over/under for this game is 6.4 points higher than the average scoring total for Chargers games last season (47.6).

Vikings vs. Chargers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 24.9 25.1 27 25.2 22.6 25 Los Angeles 23 22.6 21.8 22.6 24.1 22.6

