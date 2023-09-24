The Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Chargers favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Chargers and the Vikings and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting insight you need in the article below.

Vikings vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Vikings led eight times, trailed six times, and were tied three times.

In the first quarter last year, the Vikings averaged 5.8 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.4 points on defense.

Last season, the Chargers led after the first quarter in five games, were losing after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games .

Offensively, Los Angeles averaged 2.8 points in the first quarter (28th-ranked) last season. On the defensive side, it allowed 5.1 points on average in the first quarter (29th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Vikings outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games last year, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In the second quarter last year, the Vikings averaged 6.9 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 7.4 points on defense.

The Chargers won the second quarter 12 times, were outscored three times, and were knotted up two times in 17 games last season.

Offensively, Los Angeles averaged 11.4 points in the second quarter (second-ranked) last season. On the other side of the ball, it surrendered 6.8 points on average in the second quarter (13th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

The Vikings won the third quarter in three games last season, lost the third quarter in 10 games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, the Vikings averaged 3.2 points in the third quarter (25th-ranked) last season. They allowed 6.8 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Chargers outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in 10 games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

In the third quarter last season, Los Angeles averaged 2.9 points scored on offense, and it ceded an average of 5.3 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 11 times, were outscored four times, and were knotted up two times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Vikings averaged 9.5 points on offense (best in NFL) and gave up an average of 5.8 points on defense (14th-ranked).

In the Chargers' 17 games last season, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, been outscored six times, and were knotted up two times.

On offense, Los Angeles averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter (16th-ranked) last year. On the defensive side of the ball, it gave up 5.5 points on average in the fourth quarter (11th-ranked).

Vikings vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last year, the Vikings were winning 10 times, were losing five times, and were knotted up two times.

The Vikings averaged 12.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 11.7 points on defense in the first half last season.

Last season, the Chargers led after the first half in nine games, were behind after the first half in six games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

Los Angeles' offense averaged 14.1 points in the first half last year. From a defensive standpoint, it surrendered 11.9 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

The Vikings outscored their opponent in the second half in five games last season, were outscored in the second half in eight games, and were knotted up in the second half in four games.

In the second half last season, the Vikings averaged 12.7 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 12.6 points on defense.

Digging into second-half scoring, the Chargers outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games last season, with a 6-1 record in those contests. They were outscored in the second half in 10 games (4-6).

In the second half last year, Los Angeles averaged 8.6 points scored on offense. It allowed an average of 10.8 points on defense in the second half.

