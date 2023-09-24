Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Vikings vs. Chargers Game – Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings (0-2) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Vikings vs. Chargers?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Minnesota 28 - Los Angeles 27
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Vikings' implied win probability is 54.1%.
- The Vikings won all 12 of the games they were the moneyline favorite last season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter, Minnesota went 12-1 (92.3%).
- The Chargers were underdogs in six games last season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles entered six games last season as the underdog by -102 or more and were 1-5 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Minnesota (-1)
- The Vikings' record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.
- Minnesota had an ATS record of 6-7 as favorites of 1 point or greater last year.
- The Chargers had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- As 1-point underdogs or greater, Los Angeles went 5-1 against the spread last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (54)
- The two teams averaged a combined 6.1 fewer points per game (47.9) a season ago than this game's total of 54 points.
- The Vikings and the Chargers saw their opponents average a combined 6.3 fewer points per game last season than the point total of 54 set for this matchup.
- Last season, 11 of the Vikings' games went over the point total.
- In Chargers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
