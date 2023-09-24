On Sunday, September 24 at 2:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (82-73) host the Los Angeles Angels (70-85) at Target Field in the rubber match of the series. Joe Ryan will get the ball for the Twins, while Tyler Anderson will take the mound for the Angels.

The Twins are listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Angels (+190). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (10-10, 4.30 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (6-6, 5.43 ERA)

Twins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +190 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 62, or 59.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Twins have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Twins went 5-3 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have come away with 33 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +190 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Angels have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

