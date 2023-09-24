Will K.J. Osborn Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 3?
The Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers are slated to play in a Week 3 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.
Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)
- Osborn has put together a 65-yard year thus far (32.5 yards per game), with one touchdown, reeling in six balls on 12 targets.
- Osborn, in two games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.
K.J. Osborn Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|6
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|6
|3
|34
|1
