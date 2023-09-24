The Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers are slated to play in a Week 3 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

Osborn has put together a 65-yard year thus far (32.5 yards per game), with one touchdown, reeling in six balls on 12 targets.

Osborn, in two games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

K.J. Osborn Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1

