With the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jordan Addison a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15 if he scores a TD)

Addison has 133 yards on seven receptions and two TDs. He has been targeted 11 times, and puts up 66.5 yards receiving per game.

Addison has had a touchdown catch in all two games this year, but he hasn't put up any multiple-TD efforts.

Jordan Addison Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1

