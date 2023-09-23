With the college football season entering Week 4, the slate includes seven games that feature teams from the UAC. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, review the article below for details on how to watch.

UAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Utah Tech Trailblazers at Missouri State Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southwest Baptist Bearcats at Tarleton State Texans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Abilene Christian Wildcats at Central Arkansas Bears 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Austin Peay Governors at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Illinois Leathernecks at Southern Utah Thunderbirds 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

