Currently the Minnesota Vikings are 21st in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

A total of 11 Vikings games last season hit the over.

Minnesota owned the seventh-ranked offense last season (361.5 yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings went 8-1 at home last year and 5-3 away from home.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).

The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Cousins also rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).

On the ground for the Rams, Cam Akers scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 786 yards (52.4 per game).

Jordan Hicks compiled one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +750 3 September 24 Chargers - +3000 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +25000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +25000 7 October 23 49ers - +600 8 October 29 @ Packers - +4000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +4000 10 November 12 Saints - +2800 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +12500 12 November 27 Bears - +25000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +10000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +2000 16 December 24 Lions - +2800 17 December 31 Packers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2800

Odds are current as of September 23 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.