The Minnesota Twins (82-72) aim to prolong their three-game win streak when they face the Los Angeles Angels (69-85) on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (8-7) for the Twins and Kenny Rosenberg (1-2) for the Angels.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (8-7, 2.79 ERA) vs Rosenberg - LAA (1-2, 5.48 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will hand the ball to Gray (8-7) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.79 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 30 games.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Gray has 27 starts of five or more innings this season in 30 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made 30 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenny Rosenberg

The Angels will send Rosenberg (1-2) to make his third start of the season.

In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the left-hander threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

He has a 5.48 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .305 against him over his five games this season.

Rosenberg has one quality start under his belt this year.

Rosenberg will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.