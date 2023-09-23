Twins vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will meet Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
The Twins have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Angels (+170). A 7.5-run total has been set for this matchup.
Twins vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-210
|+170
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 6-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have won 60.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (62-41).
- Minnesota has a 10-6 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 67.7%.
- Minnesota has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-70-7).
- The Twins have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|44-32
|38-40
|33-31
|49-40
|62-56
|20-15
