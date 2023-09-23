The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (1-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at O'Shaughnessy Stadium in a Pioneer League showdown.

St. Thomas (MN) is putting up 16.3 points per game on offense (92nd in the FCS), and ranks 83rd on defense with 31.7 points allowed per game. Morehead State ranks 37th in points per game (29.5), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 15th-worst in the FCS with 41.5 points allowed per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Morehead State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo City: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Morehead State Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) Morehead State 270.7 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365 (100th) 218.7 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.5 (11th) 120.3 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (52nd) 150.3 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216 (48th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Amari Powell has 251 passing yards for St. Thomas (MN), completing 55.1% of his passes and two interceptions this season.

Shawn Shipman has 216 rushing yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Hope Adebayo has carried the ball 31 times for 124 yards (41.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy's 114 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted zero times and has registered six receptions.

Bryce Boyd has caught six passes for 82 yards (27.3 yards per game) this year.

Colin Chase has a total of 72 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 throws.

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has been a dual threat for Morehead State this season. He has 423 passing yards (211.5 per game) while completing 60.3% of his passes. He's tossed five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 109 yards (54.5 ypg) on 19 carries.

Caleb Ramseur has run for 91 yards across 12 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Kyle Daly paces his squad with 88 receiving yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Ryan Upp has caught eight passes and compiled 85 receiving yards (42.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has racked up 58 reciving yards (29 ypg) this season.

