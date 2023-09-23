St. Thomas (MN) vs. Morehead State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
In the matchup between the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies and Morehead State Eagles on Saturday, September 23 at 2:00 PM, our projection model expects the Tommies to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
St. Thomas (MN) vs. Morehead State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|St. Thomas (MN) (-7.3)
|55.5
|St. Thomas (MN) 31, Morehead State 24
Week 4 Pioneer League Predictions
St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)
- The Tommies covered seven times in nine games with a spread last season.
- Last season, four of Tommies games went over the point total.
Morehead State Betting Info (2022)
- The Eagles won just two games against the spread last year.
- Last year, six Eagles games went over the point total.
Tommies vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|St. Thomas (MN)
|16.3
|31.7
|36
|26
|6.5
|34.5
|Morehead State
|29.5
|41.5
|37
|35
|22
|48
