The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Beaver Stadium. The Hawkeyes will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 40.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. Iowa matchup in this article.

Penn State vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Penn State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Iowa Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-14.5) 40.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-14.5) 40.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Penn State vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Penn State has covered twice in two matchups with a spread this season.

The Nittany Lions have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Iowa has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Penn State & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Penn State To Win the National Champ. +1700 Bet $100 to win $1700 To Win the Big Ten +425 Bet $100 to win $425 Iowa To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the Big Ten +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

