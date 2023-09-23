The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) will play a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ryan Field. The Wildcats are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 38.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Minnesota has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

Northwestern has covered once in two games with a spread this year.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

