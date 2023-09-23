The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) hit the road for a Big Ten battle against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ryan Field.

Minnesota ranks 23rd-worst in total offense (322.3 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 53rd with 322.0 yards allowed per game. Northwestern ranks 22nd-worst in points per game (19.7), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 71st in the FBS with 23.0 points allowed per contest.

We provide more info below, including how to watch this matchup on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Minnesota Northwestern 322.3 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.3 (124th) 322.0 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (75th) 173.7 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.0 (119th) 148.7 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.3 (107th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (67th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has compiled 446 yards (148.7 ypg) on 45-of-88 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 41 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Darius Taylor has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 334 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Sean Tyler has carried the ball 30 times for 136 yards (45.3 per game).

Corey Crooms' team-leading 154 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 23 targets).

Daniel Jackson has caught 11 passes for 110 yards (36.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's nine catches are good enough for 56 yards.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has thrown for 408 yards on 55.2% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cam Porter, has carried the ball 33 times for 147 yards (49.0 per game).

Jack Lausch has racked up six carries and totaled 57 yards with one touchdown.

Cam Johnson has hauled in 141 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Joseph Himon II has put together a 94-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught two passes on four targets.

A.J. Henning has racked up 82 reciving yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Minnesota or Northwestern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.