Friday's Liga MX schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is Mazatlan FC playing Atletico San Luis.

Watch Atletico San Luis vs Mazatlan FC

Mazatlan FC (1-4-3) journeys to play Atletico San Luis (5-1-2) at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Atletico San Luis (-155)

Atletico San Luis (-155) Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+400)

Mazatlan FC (+400) Draw: (+300)

Watch FC Juarez vs Atlas FC

Atlas FC (3-3-2) makes the trip to play FC Juarez (4-3-1) at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Favorite: Atlas FC (+165)

Atlas FC (+165) Underdog: FC Juarez (+185)

FC Juarez (+185) Draw: (+210)

Watch Puebla FC vs Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM (3-3-2) makes the trip to take on Puebla FC (2-2-4) at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Pumas UNAM (+135)

Pumas UNAM (+135) Underdog: Puebla FC (+185)

Puebla FC (+185) Draw: (+260)

