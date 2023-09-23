The Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) take on a familiar opponent when they host the BYU Cougars (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in a Big 12 battle.

Kansas has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (17th-best with 500.3 yards per game) and total defense (20th-best with 273.7 yards allowed per game) this season. BYU ranks 61st in the FBS with 31 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 31st with 15.7 points allowed per contest on defense.

Kansas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Kansas vs. BYU Key Statistics

Kansas BYU 500.3 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.7 (115th) 273.7 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (49th) 216.7 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78.3 (126th) 283.7 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.3 (72nd) 4 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has 575 yards passing for Kansas, completing 75% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and one interception this season.

Devin Neal has racked up 303 yards on 40 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner. He's also caught eight passes for 131 yards (43.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Daniel Hishaw Jr. has carried the ball 25 times for 175 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 14 receptions for 212 yards (70.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Luke Grimm has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 157 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quentin Skinner has been the target of 14 passes and compiled 10 grabs for 151 yards, an average of 50.3 yards per contest.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has racked up 660 yards (220 yards per game) while completing 61.1% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 45 times for 195 yards (65 per game) with two touchdowns.

Aidan Robbins has compiled 29 yards on 10 carries.

Isaac Rex leads his squad with 184 receiving yards on 10 catches with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has 13 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 138 yards (46 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Darius Lassiter's 16 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 116 yards and one touchdown.

