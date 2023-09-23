High school football is happening this week in Houston County, Minnesota, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

    • Houston County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Alden-Conger High School at Spring Grove High School

    • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on September 23
    • Location: Spring Grove, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

