The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) and the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a battle of SEC foes.

Alabama ranks 83rd in total offense (367.7 yards per game) and 47th in total defense (309.7 yards allowed per game) this year. Ole Miss' defense ranks 67th in the FBS with 350.3 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 11th-best by generating 526.7 total yards per contest.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Alabama Ole Miss 367.7 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 526.7 (23rd) 309.7 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.3 (67th) 171.7 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177 (49th) 196 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.7 (9th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 449 yards passing for Alabama, completing 60% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 92 rushing yards (30.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has racked up 177 yards on 30 carries while finding paydirt one time.

This season, Jase McClellan has carried the ball 35 times for 158 yards (52.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Bond's 152 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 18 times and has registered 10 receptions and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has put up a 127-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in six passes on nine targets.

Amari Niblack has a total of 94 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 852 yards (284 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 213 yards (71 ypg) on 32 carries with two touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has piled up 44 carries and totaled 145 yards with four touchdowns while also gaining 70 yards through the air .

Jordan Watkins leads his team with 290 receiving yards on 15 catches with one touchdown.

Dayton Wade has put together a 215-yard season so far. He's caught 11 passes on 18 targets.

Tre Harris has racked up 188 reciving yards (62.7 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

