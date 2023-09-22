Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yellow Medicine County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Yellow Medicine East High School at Dawson-Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dawson, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canby High School at Minneota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Minneota, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.