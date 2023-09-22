If you reside in Waseca County, Minnesota and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Waseca County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

St. Clair Public High School at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: New Richland, MN

New Richland, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School